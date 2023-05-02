Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.67

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 57354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

