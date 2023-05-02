Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,463 shares of company stock worth $3,729,770. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

