Piper Sandler Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $10.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 4.1 %

HTBK stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $496.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $11,740,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,115 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 128,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

