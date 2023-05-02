Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 3.0 %

PBI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 803,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $575.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.