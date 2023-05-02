Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.18-$2.23 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

