PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.0938 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $469,245.31 and $17,266.64 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 732,381,733 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 732,355,431.95813 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.08675209 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,741.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

