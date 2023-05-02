Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.98 million during the quarter.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement
