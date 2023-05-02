Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire Acquires 1,397 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire acquired 1,397 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,432.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,173,625 shares in the company, valued at $26,406,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

