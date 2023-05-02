Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $293,092.77 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $293,092.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,355,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 21,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

