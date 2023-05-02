Powerledger (POWR) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $82.16 million and $1.90 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

