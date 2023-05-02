PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

