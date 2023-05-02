Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

BILL Stock Down 1.5 %

BILL stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,963. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

