Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.19. The stock had a trading volume of 142,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

