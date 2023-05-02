Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 730,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829,560. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,535. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

