Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 6,325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $287.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,181,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.98. The company has a market cap of $709.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $290.58.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

