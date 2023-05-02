Presidio Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. 205,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

