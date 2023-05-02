Prom Price Hits $4.97 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00017374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $90.64 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,592.43 or 1.00026400 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.69517953 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,538,348.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

