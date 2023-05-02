Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.98 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $95.98 million and $1.09 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00017459 BTC on major exchanges.

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

