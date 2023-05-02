ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2,745.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 985,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950,647 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFAD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 1,941 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

