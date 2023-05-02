ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 236,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BIS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

