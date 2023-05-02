PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBCRF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

