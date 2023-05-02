PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the provision of general banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Commercial and Small, Consumer and Retail, Treasury and Financial Institution, Head Office, and Subsidiaries. The Corporate segment comprises loans, deposits, and other transactions and balances with corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.