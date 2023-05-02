PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

