PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.