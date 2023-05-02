Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 2nd

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Public Policy Price Performance
PPHC opened at GBX 137 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.10. The company has a market capitalization of £153.47 million and a PE ratio of -1,245.45. Public Policy has a 1-year low of GBX 129.42 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.87).
About Public Policy
Featured Articles
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.