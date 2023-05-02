Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 975,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.