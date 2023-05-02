Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.