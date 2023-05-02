PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PVH by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 558,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,359,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

