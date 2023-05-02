Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Q2 worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 124,469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 46.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 356,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

