QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,071 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $126,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

QCOM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.