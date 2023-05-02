Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 243.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

