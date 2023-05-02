QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
In related news, insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,150.00 ($30,562.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 197,828 shares of company stock worth $183,677. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
