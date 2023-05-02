RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 62,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 166.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RadNet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.