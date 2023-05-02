Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 238.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

