Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9,812.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

