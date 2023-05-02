Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

