Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,757 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 445,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 101,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

