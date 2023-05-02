Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 255.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after buying an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Toro by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.