Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

