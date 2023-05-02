Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

