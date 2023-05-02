Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Position Reduced by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 782,758 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 4.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.26% of Range Resources worth $76,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:RRC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 1,341,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,107. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

