Rational Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

