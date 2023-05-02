Rational Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

