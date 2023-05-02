Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

