Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock worth $4,986,846 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

