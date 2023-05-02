Rational Advisors LLC Sells 194,091 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,091 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.