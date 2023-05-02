Rational Advisors LLC Sells 457,624 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,624 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 3.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $38,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

