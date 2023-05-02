Rational Advisors LLC Sells 6,486 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADM opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.