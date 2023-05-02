Raymond James Increases Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WJXFF. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF remained flat at $17.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

