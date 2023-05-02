Raymond James Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $270.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

