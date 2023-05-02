Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Disc Medicine Opco (IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ: IRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2023 – Disc Medicine Opco is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2023 – Disc Medicine Opco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

4/20/2023 – Disc Medicine Opco is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Disc Medicine Opco is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Disc Medicine Opco is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IRON traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 67,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,948. The stock has a market cap of $612.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.27. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,855,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

